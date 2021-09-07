Level Four Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,784,386.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,949 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,082. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $184.89 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

