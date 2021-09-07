Level Four Financial LLC Has $235,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 113.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 96.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.