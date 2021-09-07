Level Four Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,955,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

