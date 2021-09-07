Level Four Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Herc by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

NYSE HRI opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.58.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Herc’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

