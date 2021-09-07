Level Four Financial LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

