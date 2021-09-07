LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

LGIH traded down $3.23 on Thursday, reaching $159.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,603. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in LGI Homes by 14.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 5.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 131,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 87.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

