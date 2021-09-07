LHT Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, LHT has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $236,045.34 and approximately $26.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005629 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008208 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

