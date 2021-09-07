Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of LMNR opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,893 shares of company stock valued at $124,804 in the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

