Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,003.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00177900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.27 or 0.07350932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,259.88 or 0.99949067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.39 or 0.00882363 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

