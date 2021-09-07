Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires Shares of 65,393 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.8% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after acquiring an additional 214,413 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 898,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 446,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

FNDX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,938. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76.

