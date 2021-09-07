Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after buying an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after buying an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

CSCO stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $58.93. 308,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $248.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

