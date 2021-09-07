Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 64,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,954. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $148.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

