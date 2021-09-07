Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 51.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $227.04. The company had a trading volume of 207,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The company has a market capitalization of $442.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

