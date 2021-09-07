Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 63,733 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,733 shares during the quarter. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises 0.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned 0.45% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 424,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 86,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIXY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 168,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,649. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $111.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.