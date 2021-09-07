Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 475.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 450,358 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 100.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 279,895 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 55.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

