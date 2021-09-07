London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSEG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,160 ($106.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,812.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. The firm has a market cap of £41.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a one year high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

