Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 31,287 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 228.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 200.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $6,889,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 462.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 208,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

