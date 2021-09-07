Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $3,888,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $299.08 million, a P/E ratio of 852.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

