Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Albireo Pharma worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

