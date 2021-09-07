Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 58.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Medifast by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.86.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.