Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.04 Million in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

