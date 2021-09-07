Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $400.27 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

