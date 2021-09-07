Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande Purchases 8,100 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 8,100 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $91,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,735.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,593. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.