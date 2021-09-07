Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 945 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,062,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,760,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

