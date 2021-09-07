Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

