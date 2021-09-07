Lyell Wealth Management LP Trims Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,232,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 122,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93.

