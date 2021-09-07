Magnetar Financial LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,010 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 892,192 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,950,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

