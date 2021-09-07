Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in ContextLogic were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $15,800,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at $15,800,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 110,652 shares in the company, valued at $765,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WISH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

