Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMHC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

