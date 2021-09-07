Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Duddell Street Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duddell Street Acquisition by 2,805.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition by 163.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,273 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,597,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

