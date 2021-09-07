Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,002 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,002 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

