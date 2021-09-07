Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $29.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 45,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,812. The stock has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

