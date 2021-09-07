Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.40. 134,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

