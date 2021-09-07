Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.48. 95,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,038. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $348.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

