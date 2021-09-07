Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 48,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

