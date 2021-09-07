Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,632. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.41. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

