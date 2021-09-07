Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,159 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,740 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 58,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.