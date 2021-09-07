MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

MarketWise stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 484,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,567. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth $134,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $4,512,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $12,139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $23,988,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

