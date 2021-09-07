Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.35

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187.35 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 186.65 ($2.44), with a volume of 1523466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.05 ($2.37).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198 ($2.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.69.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

