Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.35

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 187.35 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 186.65 ($2.44), with a volume of 1523466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.05 ($2.37).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 198 ($2.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.69.

About Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

