Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Friday. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 790 ($10.32). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 741.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 727.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of £393.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01.
About Mattioli Woods
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.