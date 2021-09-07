Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $133.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $125.13. The company has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

