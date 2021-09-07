Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 257 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. dropped their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $133.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

