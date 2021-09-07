Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 19.1% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 15.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 7,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 27.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Ford Motor by 185.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on F. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.