Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $937.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $900.24 and a 200 day moving average of $837.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

