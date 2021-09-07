Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 190.05 ($2.48) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 163.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 285.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.