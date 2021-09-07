Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) PT Raised to GBX 245 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

LON:MRO opened at GBX 190.55 ($2.49) on Friday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 285.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.