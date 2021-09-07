MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 82.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for about 1.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $383,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proem Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the second quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 32.2% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $16.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,929.25. 6,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,689.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,558.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

