Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

CASH opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,087 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

