Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Methanex alerts:

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.11, for a total value of C$80,213.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$634,688.53. Also, Director Phillip Henry Cook purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,316,680.20. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $146,154 over the last quarter.

Shares of Methanex stock traded up C$2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.01. Methanex has a one year low of C$28.53 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.