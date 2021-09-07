MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,657. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.